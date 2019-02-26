2019 South Dakota Class AA Girls SoDak16 Pairings Announced

The SoDak16 begins on Friday night for Class AA girls and the pairings have been announced. Here's where each team will play.

Starting in 2018, Class AA switched to the SoDak16 instead of the district/region format. 18 teams make up the Class AA field, and all but two make the postseason. Watertown and Spearfish are the two teams on the outside this year.

Unlike Class A and Class B, the AA SoDak16 round is an extension of the state tournament in itself with the teams not being reseeded after the round is completed.

O'Gorman, Harrisburg, Lincoln, and Brandon Valley make up the top four seeds this season. Washington will host a SoDak16 round as the sixth seed. Roosevelt made the field but will travel to Harrisburg in the opening round.

Class AA Girls SoDak16

(Left side of the bracket)

(16) Pierre @ (1) O'Gorman

(9) Sturgis @ (8) Mitchell

(13) Aberdeen Central @ (4) Brandon Valley

(12) Douglas @ (5) Brookings

(Right side of the bracket)

(14) Huron @ (3) Lincoln

(11) RC Central @ (6) Washington

(15) Roosevelt @ (2) Harrisburg

(10) Yankton @ (7) RC Stevens

Winners of the SoDak16 round will advance to the Class AA state tournament in Rapid City March 14-16.