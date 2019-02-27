Pairings for the Class AA SoDak16 have been announced and two teams from Sioux Falls have lined up for the second straight year.

Sioux Falls Lincoln finished the regular season strong with a 58-52 over Roosevelt on Tuesday (February 26) night. Lincoln will be the top seed in the tournament. The loss for Roosevelt prevented them from jumping up to the 5th seed, and now instead the Rough Riders will host the 11th seeded Washington Warriors for the right to go to Rapid City.

Roosevelt and Washington met last year in the SoDak16 with the roles reversed. Roosevelt entered as the 12th seed and played at 5th seeded Washington. Washington ended up pulling off the victory 50-43.

On the west side of the state, Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central are facing their worst case scenario by having to play each other for the right to go to the state tournament. With Spearfish and Douglas automatically eliminated, and one of the Rapid City schools for sure kicked out, there is only a maximum of two west-river schools (#9 Sturgis Brown, Rapid City Stevens/Central) that could be playing for a state title at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Winners of the SoDak16 will advance to the state championship tournament March 14-16. The teams will not be reseeded after the SoDak16 is completed. All SoDak16 games will be played at the highest seed.

2019 Class AA Boys SoDak16

Left side of the bracket

(16) Mitchell @ (1) SF Lincoln - 7:00 CT

(9) Sturgis Brown @ (9) Harrisburg - 6:00 CT

(13) Brookings @ (4) Brandon Valley - 6:00 CT

(12) RC Central @ (5) RC Stevens - 7:00 CT

Right side of the bracket

(14) Aberdeen Central @ (2) O'Gorman - 4:00 CT

(11) Washington @ (6) Roosevelt - 7:00 CT

(15) Pierre TF Riggs @ (2) Yankton - 7:00 CT

(10) Huron @ (7) Watertown - 7:00 CT