The 2019 Oscar Nominees Are Here
We still don’t know who’s hosting the darn show, but we do know who’s going to be vying for the awards. The 2019 Oscar nominees are here. And it is an interesting batch of movies and performances.
Among the surprises: A bunch of nominations, including Best Director and Best Cinematography for the Polish film Cold War, and no nomination for Best Documentary for the Mr. Rogers film Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, which I would have assumed would be a total lock. Black Panther did well, scoring seven nominations including Best Picture.
Here’s the full list of Oscar nominees. The winners will be announced on Sunday, February 24 at 8PM ET on ABC.
The 2019 Academy Award Nominees
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short
“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Period. End of Sentence.”
Best Live Action Short
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Margureite”
“Mother”
“Skin”
Best Animated Short
“Animal Behavior”
“Bao”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Gallery — Every Single Oscar Best Picture Winner In History: