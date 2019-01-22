The 2019 Oscar Nominees Are Here

We still don’t know who’s hosting the darn show, but we do know who’s going to be vying for the awards. The 2019 Oscar nominees are here. And it is an interesting batch of movies and performances.

Among the surprises: A bunch of nominations, including Best Director and Best Cinematography for the Polish film Cold War, and no nomination for Best Documentary for the Mr. Rogers film Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, which I would have assumed would be a total lock. Black Panther did well, scoring seven nominations including Best Picture.

Here’s the full list of Oscar nominees. The winners will be announced on Sunday, February 24 at 8PM ET on ABC.

The 2019 Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Documentary Short

“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Live Action Short

“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Margureite”
“Mother”
“Skin”

Best Animated Short

“Animal Behavior”
“Bao”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”

Best Original Score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

