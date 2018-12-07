2018 Summed Up in 10 Minutes With 144 Songs

I'm still in denial that 2018 is almost over. Like, seriously, where did the time go?

I suppose one fun thing about this time of year is all the end of year lists and summaries. YouTuber, Andy Wu, is helping us end 2018 in style with an epic mashup of all the year's best songs!

The 10 minutes clip consists of 144 songs and is divided into 7 chapters: This My Day, This Is Us, Gotta Going On, Give It To You, State of Mind, She Cried and High Hope. The 7 chapters make up a whole 10 minute saga that Andy Wu is calling, "The Greatest Hope." Ending the year on a positive note. I love it!

I know 10 minutes seems like a long time, but it is worth it!

Everyone is included, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Drake, Childish Gambino, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Meaghan Trainor, and even songs from The Greatest Showman ! For a full list of songs used you can click here.