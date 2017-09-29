2018 State Park Entry Licenses Available October 1 – Features Local State Park

Just as were about to sweep out the campers and roll up the tents for another season, the 2018 annual park entrance license for South Dakota's state parks and recreation areas will be available for purchase Sunday, Oct. 1.

Getting the honors on the 2018 annual entrance license is Good Earth State Park at Blood Run. Good Earth was designated a state park in 2013, and last spring opened a new visitor center. The park is located southeast of Sioux Falls on the Big Sioux River.

The 2018 park entrance license is valid from Oct. 1, 2017, through May 19, 2019 and are $30 with a second one at half price. The license is required for entrance into designated state parks, recreation areas and lakeside use areas, although it does not cover camping costs or additional fees.

Entrance licenses can be purchased online at campsd.com, at local state park offices or by calling the SD Division of Parks and Recreation at 605.773.3391.

hiking near Brandon, SD - Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media

