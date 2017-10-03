2018 State Park Entrance Licenses Are Now Available

Here is one of those Christmas gifts you can give yourself and to someone you know in hopes they enjoy it as much as you do.

A 2018 South Dakota State Park Camping sticker .

For only $30 you can enjoy and entire year camping in dozens of state parks in or beautiful state. And for $45 you'll get two stickers.

The annual park entrance license allows you to use the facilities at nearly 60 state park and recreation areas throughout South Dakota. The license is required for entrance into designated state parks, recreation areas and lakeside use areas. It does not cover camping costs or additional fees.

Remember The 2018 license is valid from now until May 19, 2019.

Start stocking up on the smore fixins!