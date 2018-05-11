2018 Spirit of Volunteerism Award Winners Announced

More than 500 people, including local community leaders, non-profit agency representatives and business executives, turned out Thursday, May 10 for the 2018 Spirit of Volunteerism Awards. The Helpline Center hosted the luncheon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

A total of 77 nominees, all of whom are local volunteers, were recognized at the 36th annual awards luncheon. Winners of the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards were announced in the following categories: Youth, Group, Adult (Up and Coming, Shining Bright, Lifetime) and Corporate Humanitarian (Large Business and Small Business).

In addition, 12 Volunteer of the Month award winners were recognized during the program and six local high school students received a Youth Leadership Award scholarship. The banquet featured inspiring stories about unsung heroes going above and beyond to volunteer in our community.

The 2018 Spirit of Volunteerism Award winners are:

Youth Category: Shelby Specht , for starting project 'Kandy for Kids' where she made over 600 candy bouquets to raise money for Children's Miracle Network.

, for starting project 'Kandy for Kids' where she made over 600 candy bouquets to raise money for Children's Miracle Network. Adult Up and Coming Category: Courtney Hottovy , for her volunteer work with Sanford Hospice Ava’s House visiting terminal ill patients and playing her violin.

, for her volunteer work with Sanford Hospice Ava’s House visiting terminal ill patients and playing her violin. Adult Shining Bright Category: Eimi Lbrahim-Cloutier , for her volunteer service as the school site coordinator for Feeding South Dakota BackPack Program at Anne Sullivan Elementary.

, for her volunteer service as the school site coordinator for Feeding South Dakota BackPack Program at Anne Sullivan Elementary. Adult Lifetime Category: Beth Jernberg , for her service in developing the Pet Therapy program at Avera that now has 27 certified handlers in over seven locations.

, for her service in developing the Pet Therapy program at Avera that now has 27 certified handlers in over seven locations. Group Category: Soroptimist International of Sioux Falls, for creating the nonprofit 'Toy Lending Library' that lends out toys for children zero to five years of age.

for creating the nonprofit 'Toy Lending Library' that lends out toys for children zero to five years of age. Corporate Humanitarian (large business) Category: The Barrel House, for raising nearly $90,000 to pay for Sioux Falls School District children’s meal account that has a negative balance.

for raising nearly $90,000 to pay for Sioux Falls School District children’s meal account that has a negative balance. Corporate Humanitarian (small business) Category: EXIT Realty, for its work on both new home construction as well as neighborhood revitalization projects with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.

Citi also presented the Youth Leadership Awards at the event. Six high school students received $1,000 scholarships in recognition for their community involvement:

Nareen Barwari , Roosevelt High School

, Roosevelt High School Anna DeYoung , Sioux Falls Christian High School

, Sioux Falls Christian High School Brooklynn Gross , Harrisburg High School

, Harrisburg High School Caitlynn McGregor , McCook Central High School

, McCook Central High School Zachary Severson , Canton High School

, Canton High School Max Wilde, Brandon Valley High School

The following Volunteers of the Month were also recognized:

June of 2017, Joanne Avery , nominated by Active Generations

, nominated by Active Generations July of 2017, Carolyn Anderson , nominated by Senior Companions of South Dakota

, nominated by Senior Companions of South Dakota August of 2017, Adam Kolakowski , nominated by South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks

, nominated by South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks September of 2017, Galen Ver Steeg , nominated by Center of Hope

, nominated by Center of Hope October of 2017, Carol Shuckhart , nominated by Soroptimist International of Sioux Falls

, nominated by Soroptimist International of Sioux Falls November of 2017, Sherri Goebel , nominated by Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science

, nominated by Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science December of 2017, Reva Rezac , nominated by Sanford Health

, nominated by Sanford Health January of 2018, Jen Miklos , nominated by JAM Art & Supplies

, nominated by JAM Art & Supplies February of 2018, Becky and Ron Treiber , nominated by Avera@Home Hospice

, nominated by Avera@Home Hospice March of 2018, Caden Houge , nominated by Butterfly House & Aquarium

, nominated by Butterfly House & Aquarium April of 2018, Rob Hugelman , nominated by LifeScape

, nominated by LifeScape May of 2018, Val Klinker, nominated by Independent Living Choices

Source Helpline Center

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *