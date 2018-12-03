2018 South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll Preseason Rankings

The first South Dakota Prep Media Basketball rankings for the 2018-2019 season has been released with Yankton and O'Gorman at the top of the Class AA polls.

High school basketball gets underway this week with games with most teams starting play on Friday. Schools have a three-week window to get games in before a break for the holidays. Play returns right after the new year and continues through the end of the regular season at the end of February.

Each class uses the same playoff format with the SoDak 16. State champions will be crowned March 7-9 for Class B girls, and March 14-16 for everyone else.

The preseason rankings for the season have been released. Yankton (boys) and O'Gorman (girls) top the Class AA polls. Tea Area (boys) and St. Thomas More (girls) are the #1 ranked teams out of Class A, while Bridgewater-Emery (boys) and Ethan (girls) are placed on top of Class B.

Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll

Teams are ranked by points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Yankton (16) -- 95 O’Gorman (4) -- 71 Brandon Valley -- 43 Stevens -- 33 Lincoln -- 32

Receiving votes: Washington 8, Huron 7, Harrisburg 6, Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class A

Tea Area (19) -- 99 SF Christian (1) -- 79 Pine Ridge -- 46 Red Cloud -- 23 St. Thomas More -- 21

Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 13, Parker 8, Madison 4, Dell Rapids 3, Canton 2, Miller 1, Lennox 1.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (16) -- 92 Clark/Willow Lake (2) -- 73 White River -- 57 Sully Buttes (2) -- 41 Timber Lake -- 30

Receiving votes: De Smet 2, Colome 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Aberdeen Christian 1, Kimball/White Lake 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (13) -- 89 Brandon Valley (2) -- 61 Lincoln (1) -- 44 Harrisburg -- 42 Stevens (1) -- 30

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central (3) 26, Washington 4, Rapid City Central 3, Brookings 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (17) -- 93 Lennox (3) -- 63 Winner -- 45 SF Christian -- 31 Miller -- 23

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 21, Hamlin 9, Dell Rapids 5, Vermillion 5, Crow Creek 2, McCook Central/Montrose 2, Pine Ridge 1.

Class B

Ethan (6) -- 78 Warner (7) -- 77 Castlewood (6) -- 69 Tripp-Delmont/Armour (1) -- 33 Avon -- 12

Receiving votes: De Smet 9, Sully Buttes 6, White River 5, Corsica-Stickney 4, Faith 3, Hanson 2, Irene-Wakonda 2.