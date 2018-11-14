2018 South Dakota Metro All-Conference Volleyball Team Announced

The 2018 South Dakota Metro All-Conference Volleyball Team has been announced and the Washington Warriors have a conference-high four selections.

Washington, who enters the Class AA tournament as the second seed, had a total of four players named to the first-team. O'Gorman placed three members on to the first team. Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, and Lincoln all had two players selected.

Lincoln had a conference-high three players picked as honorable mentions. O'Gorman added two, while the rest of the metro teams had one selection as an honorable mention.

The Class AA state tournament begins on Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Everything you need to know about the tournament can be found here .

2018 Metro All-Conference Volleyball Team:

Lily Bartling, Washington, Senior

Phekran Kong, Washington, Junior

Peyton Rymerson, Washington, Senior

Samiya Jami, Washington, Senior

Emma Ronsiek, O'Gorman, Junior

Courtney Baruth, O'Gorman, Senior

Raegen Reilly, O'Gorman, Sophomore

Tatum Kooima, Roosevelt, Junior

Leah Koltz, Roosevelt, Senior

Ella Simonson, Brandon Valley, Junior

Abby Risty, Brandon Valley, Senior

Baily Plourde, Lincoln, Freshman

Somer Luitjens, Lincoln, Senior

Honorable Mentions

Alyssa Elton, Washington, Senior

Jaime Renshaw, O'Gorman, Senior

Bergen Reilly, O'Gorman, 8th Grade

Shannon Nelson, Roosevelt, Senior

Bella Steffel, Brandon Valley, Freshman

Lexi Herr, Lincoln, Junior

Caelyn Taylor, Lincoln, Junior

Ally Jamison, Lincoln, Senior