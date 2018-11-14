2018 South Dakota Metro All-Conference Volleyball Team Announced
The 2018 South Dakota Metro All-Conference Volleyball Team has been announced and the Washington Warriors have a conference-high four selections.
Washington, who enters the Class AA tournament as the second seed, had a total of four players named to the first-team. O'Gorman placed three members on to the first team. Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, and Lincoln all had two players selected.
Lincoln had a conference-high three players picked as honorable mentions. O'Gorman added two, while the rest of the metro teams had one selection as an honorable mention.
The Class AA state tournament begins on Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Everything you need to know about the tournament can be found here.
2018 Metro All-Conference Volleyball Team:
- Lily Bartling, Washington, Senior
- Phekran Kong, Washington, Junior
- Peyton Rymerson, Washington, Senior
- Samiya Jami, Washington, Senior
- Emma Ronsiek, O'Gorman, Junior
- Courtney Baruth, O'Gorman, Senior
- Raegen Reilly, O'Gorman, Sophomore
- Tatum Kooima, Roosevelt, Junior
- Leah Koltz, Roosevelt, Senior
- Ella Simonson, Brandon Valley, Junior
- Abby Risty, Brandon Valley, Senior
- Baily Plourde, Lincoln, Freshman
- Somer Luitjens, Lincoln, Senior
Honorable Mentions
- Alyssa Elton, Washington, Senior
- Jaime Renshaw, O'Gorman, Senior
- Bergen Reilly, O'Gorman, 8th Grade
- Shannon Nelson, Roosevelt, Senior
- Bella Steffel, Brandon Valley, Freshman
- Lexi Herr, Lincoln, Junior
- Caelyn Taylor, Lincoln, Junior
- Ally Jamison, Lincoln, Senior