2018 South Dakota High School Soccer Class AA Tournament Brackets

Brackets for the 2018 South Dakota Class AA boys and girls soccer tournament have been released as 16 teams vie to claim a trophy.

The opening round of both Class AA Girls and Class AA Boys tournaments will begin on October 2, and the state championship games will take place on October 13 in Rapid City. The playoff field has been expanded this year to include 16 of the 18 teams in Class AA. Harrisburg and Douglas/RC Christian failed to qualify for the boys' tournament, while Douglas/RC Christian and Huron missed the field for Class AA girls.

Pierre (Girls 1st seed), and Lincoln (Boys 13th seed) will look to repeat as champions from 2017. The Lady Govs went 10-1-1 to claim the top seed, while it was the Roosevelt Rough Riders on the boy's side who secured the top spot with a 9-0-2 record.

All first round, quarterfinal, and semifinal games will take place in the field of the highest seeded team.

Class AA Boys First Round:

SDHSAA

Class AA Girls First Round (Dates of Each Round Same as Class AA Boys):

SDHSAA