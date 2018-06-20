2018 South Dakota Deer License Applications Now Open

Get your mouse clicking finger and your credit card ready. Applications for the 2018 deer seasons in South Dakota are now open.

I was counting down the days but apparently GFP got impatient too. The posted on Facebook that applications were open yesterday at 2:00 P.M. According to the Deer page on the GFP website applications were supposed to open on Thursday June 21. I'm not complaining.

Of course, apply for your licenses online at the usual place. An interesting addition that GFP made to their website this year is a feature called the Hunt Planner. It combines hunting unit and public land maps with interactive draw and harvest statistics. It was really handy and worked well on my desktop computer. If you try to use it on a mobile device your mileage may vary.

I also noticed that the SDGFP-Outdoors app on my phone had been updated. It works pretty good but the bad news was that I had saved a few waypoints in it that are now toast. Not to worry, I had also saved them in my Avenza app using the PDF version of the public land map.

Most of my plans are made for big game this year. Just waiting on a few buddies to see what they want to do before I submit my applications. Feels like summer just started but I'm really excited for the fall!

