2018 Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic Schedule Announced

Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Tea Area will be among teams participating in the annual Samaritan's Feet Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The 2018 Samaritan's Feet Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon takes place on Saturday, January 6th and features eight high school boys basketball games. Games will begin at 10:30 AM and continue throughout the day with start times being every 90 minutes on Heritage Court.

14 of the 16 teams participating in the event are from South Dakota. Minneapolis North, and Sioux City North will be the only two teams from out-of-state coming to Sioux Falls.

Coaches have the option of going barefoot to help raise awareness for Samaritan's Feet. Throughout its history, Samaritan's Feet has donated over 6.5 million pairs of shoes to individuals in need.

Tickets for the event will be available the day of at the Sanford Pentagon. More information about the event can be found here.

Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic presented by Sanford Health

Jan. 6, 2018