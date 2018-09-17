The 2018 Emmy Awards: Stars Light Up the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Lights, camera, fashion: The 2018 Emmy Awards — the show's 70th installment — made a convincing case that the best part of the ceremony comes before the broadcast even begins.

Ahead of the presentation of awards, stars like Scarlett Johansson, Issa Rae, Alexis Bledel and Mandy Moore lit up the red carpet with trends that included bold, crisp white silhouettes, frothy Easter pastels and dazzling sequined numbers.

Saturday Night Live mainstays Colin Jost and Michael Che will co-host the September 17th show, which finds Game of Thrones leading the pack of TV-contenders with 22 nominations. First-time nominees include Netflix's GLOW, HBO's Barry and Amazon Studios' The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . The NBC broadcast will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California

Check out the best of the 2018 Primetime Emmys red carpet below.