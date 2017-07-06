Other cities in South Dakota benefit from big sporting events and now Yankton will be seeing a national tournament next year.

USA Softball has awarded two prestigious national tournaments to the Yankton Girl’s Fastpitch Association.

The 10U “A” & 12U “B” Northern Girls Softball events will take place July 26-29th, 2018.

In the past these tournaments have average 40 plus teams.

And don't worry about downtime. With the Lewis & Clark Recreation area near by athletes and their families will enjoy their summer stay in Yankton.

According to Gary Young with USA Softball, with this being the first time for a Northern National for these to age groups in South Dakota and in close proximity to the Mid America region as well as the Northern region and possible national draw, it is hopeful that it will exceed the average by a good number.