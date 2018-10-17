2018 NFL Week 7 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will attempt to do something this weekend that they have never done before.

There will be no surprises in regards to the early window on Sunday as the Bears and Vikings will be on separate networks. FOX will show the Vikings/Jets game, while the Bears will face the Patriots on CBS. Minnesota has never beat the Jets when playing in New York (0-5) and is 2-8 all-time against them. As for Chicago, the Bears will look to defeat Tom Brady for the first time (0-4).

The late-afternoon window has been a bit up in the air, but it appears that locally we are now set. KELO-TV had its original listing for the Rams/49ers game, but a majority of the country is receiving Cowboys/Redskins. Sioux Falls was actually the furthest city east to have the Rams/49ers game on the docket. As of early Wednesday, the listings now say that we will receive the Cowboys/Redskins game like a majority of the country.

NFL Week 7 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, October 18: Denver @ Arizona, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, October 21: Minnesota @ NY Jets, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, October 21: New England @ Chicago, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, October 21: Dallas @ Washington, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, October 21: Cincinnati @ Kansas City, 7:20, NBC

Monday, October 22: NY Giants @ Atlanta, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 3

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 2

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 5

Cincinnati: 3

Cleveland: 1

Dallas: 5

Denver: 3

Detroit: 3

Green Bay: 6

Houston: 1

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 2

Kansas City: 6

Los Angeles Chargers: 2

Los Angeles Rams: 2

Miami:

Minnesota: 7

New England: 4

New Orleans: 1

New York Giants: 3

New York Jets: 3

Oakland: 2

Philadelphia: 3

Pittsburgh: 4

San Francisco: 3

Seattle: 1

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee:

Washington: 3