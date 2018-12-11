2018 NFL Week 15 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Sioux Falls has a great mix of fans of multiple teams around this area of the country. Week 15 of the NFL will see nearly all the favorite teams on TV.

The NFL introduces two Saturday night football games this week as part of the schedule. What that means for us is that we now get games on Thursday night, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday! This also gives us the opportunity to see every team that the networks have to decide between on a week-to-week basis.

Kansas City opens the week on Thursday night with a division matchup with the LA Chargers. Saturday night sees the Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns on NFL Network, while the Sunday slate features the Vikings, Packers, and Bears.

FOX has the single game this week and the choice for the upper midwest is the Packers/Bears game at 12:00. Most of the upper Midwest will see the Bears/Packers except for Minneapolis...

The reason for that is because the Vikings will host the Dolphins at 12:00 on CBS. Minneapolis elects to take a late-afternoon kickoff on FOX so that all eyes are on the Vikings. That doesn't apply to us, we will get the Packers/Bears on FOX and Dolphins/Vikings on CBS.

This week's late-afternoon game is an AFC battle on CBS between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Sunday Night Football features the Eagles and Rams, while Monday Night Football sees the Saints travel to the Panthers.

NFL Week 15 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, December 13: LA Chargers @ Kansas City, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Saturday, December 15: Houston @ NY Jets, 3:30, NFL Network

Saturday, December 15: Cleveland @ Denver, 7:30, NFL Network

Sunday, December 16: Green Bay @ Chicago, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, December 16: Miami @ Minnesota, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, December 16: New England @ Pittsburgh, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, December 16: Philadelphia @ LA Rams, 7:20, NBC

Monday, December 17: New Orleans @ Carolina, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 5

Atlanta: 5

Baltimore: 3

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 4

Chicago: 10

Cincinnati: 4

Cleveland: 3

Dallas: 11

Denver: 7

Detroit: 7

Green Bay: 14

Houston: 4

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 4

Kansas City: 12

Los Angeles Chargers: 6

Los Angeles Rams: 7

Miami: 3

Minnesota: 14

New England: 9

New Orleans: 6

New York Giants: 4

New York Jets: 5

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 9

Pittsburgh: 8

San Francisco: 5

Seattle: 5

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 4

Washington: 5