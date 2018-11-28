2018 NFL Week 13 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

What happens when four regional teams are playing separate games across two networks? A guarantee for some upset fan bases.

With the Minnesota Vikings set to play the late-afternoon game against New England on FOX, the window has been opened for some of our other regional teams to be shown on TV during the 12:00 time slot. This has also left the networks to make decisions which will leave some people happy and others upset.

CBS has a single game this weekend and the decision for us in Sioux Falls is a double-edged sword. Take the Denver-Cincinnati game at 12:00, or elect for a single game at 3:05 with Kansas City and Oakland? We've seen a lean towards Kansas City with their record, however, Denver fans can breathe easy this week as the Broncos will be the team shown in Sioux Falls.

FOX has the option at 12:00 to show either the Chicago Bears or Green Bay Packers. The Bears travel to the NY Giants this weekend, while the Packers are at home hosting Arizona. Normally with the Vikings not on at that time, we tend to take the Packers almost every time. Initial TV listings were all pointing to that direction again, but then they switched to the Bears/Giants. Now as of Thursday (11/29) the listings are showing a switch back to the Packers/Cardinals game.

NFL Week 13 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, November 29: New Orleans @ Dallas, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, December 2: Arizona @ Green Bay, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, December 2: Denver @ Cincinnati, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, December 2: Minnesota @ New England, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, December 2: LA Chargers @ Pittsburgh, 7:20, NBC

Monday, December 3: Washington @ Philadelphia, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 5

Atlanta: 4

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 3

Chicago: 8

Cincinnati: 4

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 10

Denver: 6

Detroit: 7

Green Bay: 12

Houston: 3

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 3

Kansas City: 10

Los Angeles Chargers: 5

Los Angeles Rams: 5

Miami: 2

Minnesota: 12

New England: 8

New Orleans: 5

New York Giants: 4

New York Jets: 4

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 7

Pittsburgh: 7

San Francisco: 5

Seattle: 4

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 3

Washington: 5