2018 NFL Week 12 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

All NFC North teams are in primetime spots this weekend, so the Sioux Falls market will see some unique teams this weekend.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! Thanksgiving football has arrived and that means that we are treated to extra NFL football. We will see three games on Thursday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday Night.

The Bears/Lions game will start Thanksgiving day off followed by Redskins/Cowboys. The Thanksgiving night game will be played between NFC South division rivals Atlanta/New Orleans.

Other primetime games this week includes Packers/Vikings on Sunday Night Football and Titans/Texans on Monday Night Football.

So with all teams in the NFC North in primetime, where does that leave the Sioux Falls market for games? We will essentially take the highlighted game of each time window.

FOX will have the single game this week and we will see the Seahawks travel east to face the Panthers. Most of the country will be taking the Seahawks/Panthers, but every station in North Dakota is electing to take the Giants/Eagles game. You can guess why.

CBS has this week's doubleheader. We will see the Patriots/Jets game at 12:00 followed by the Steelers/Broncos at 3:25. Most of the country will see both of those games.

NFL Week 12 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, November 22: Chicago @ Detroit, 11:30, CBS

Thursday, November 22: Washington @ Dallas, 3:30, FOX

Thursday, November 22: Atlanta @ New Orleans, 7:20, NBC

Sunday, November 25: Seattle @ Carolina, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, November 25: New England @ NY Jets, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, November 25: Pittsburgh @ Denver, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, November 25: Green Bay @ Minnesota, 7:20, NBC

Monday, November 26: Tennessee @ Houston, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 4

Atlanta: 4

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 3

Chicago: 8

Cincinnati: 3

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 9

Denver: 6

Detroit: 7

Green Bay: 11

Houston: 3

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 3

Kansas City: 10

Los Angeles Chargers: 4

Los Angeles Rams: 5

Miami: 2

Minnesota: 11

New England: 7

New Orleans: 4

New York Giants: 4

New York Jets: 4

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 6

Pittsburgh: 6

San Francisco: 5

Seattle: 4

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 3

Washington: 4