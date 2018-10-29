The Metro Athletic Conference has announced their selections for the 2018 All-Conference Football Team and O'Gorman leads with eight on the first-team.

O'Gorman, who finished 8-1 during the regular season, tops the list with a total of eight out of 30 players selected. Among those picked for the first team include future South Dakota State wide receiver Canyon Bauer, quarterback Zach Norton, and defensive end Aiden Thomas.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt added seven to the list including defensive standouts Joey Otta, Devonte Murphy, Aaron Kusler, and Adam Kusler. The Rough Riders secured the top seed via seed points after going 7-2 during the regular season.

New South Dakota high school football career record holder for yards and touchdowns Tupak Kpeayeh highlights the six selections for Washington. Quarterback Jayden Johannsen joins Kpeayeh, along with future Augustana Vikings offensive linemen Carson Wilson. Defensively, Peyton Nieuwsma, Adam Durland, and Nate Freese were also mentioned as first-team members.

Brandon Valley has reached the semifinals again in Class 11AAA and did so with a strong core of talent. Thomas Scholten (QB), Carter Olthoff (WR), and Jack Harvison (C) all were given first-team honors on the offensive side. Andrew Hanson (LB) and Tanner Niewenhuis (DL) were selected as defensive members.

Sioux Falls Lincoln placed four on the first-team list after a 2-7 campaign. Future Iowa State offensive linemen Grant Trieber is joined by fellow linemen Alex Oppold and defensive backs Avry Rice and Sam Siegel.

2018 Metro Athletic Conference All-Conference Football Team:

O'Gorman (8)

Canyon Bauer, WR, SR

Zach Norton, QB, JR

Aidan Thomas, DE, SR

Noah Reeves, DE, SR

Brady Beck, DT, SR

Jackson Thompson, OL, SR

Jacob Byrd, WR/DB, JR

Andrew Pujado, DB, SR

Roosevelt (7)

Devonte Murphy, DL, SR

Joey Otta, DL, SR

Caleb Dwyer, OL/DL, JR

Mason Amato, OL, SR

Adam Kusler, LB, JR

Aaron Kusler, LB, JR

Tyler Feldkamp, WR, SO

Washington (6)

Jayden Johannsen, QB, SR

Tupak Kpeayeh, RB, SR

Carson Wilson, C, SR

Peyton Nieuwsma, DL, SR

Adam Durland, DL, SR

Nate Freese, DB, SR

Brandon Valley (5)

Thomas Scholten, QB, JR

Carter Olthoff, WR, SR

Jack Harvison, C, SR

Andrew Hanson, LB, SR

Tanner Niewenhuis, DE, SR

Lincoln (4)

Grant Trieber, OL, SR

Alex Oppold, OL/DL, JR

Avry Rice, DB, SR

Sam Siegel, DB, JR

Honorable Mentions (10)

Zach Roggow, T, JR, Brandon Valley

Jesse Steffel, DB, JR, Brandon Valley

Andrew Kowalckzyk, LB, JR, O'Gorman

Will Washenberger, OL, JR, O'Gorman

Johnathon Smith, DL, JR, Lincoln

Mitch Eichacker, DL, JR, Lincoln

Brady Dannenbring, QB, JR, Roosevelt

Devlin McManus, WR/DB, SR, Roosevelt

Gabe Person, WR, SR, Washington

Jacob Smith, TE, SR, Washington