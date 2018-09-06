2018 Hoop City Classic Teams and Schedule Announced

Hoop City Classic has announced all of the teams participating in this year's event and the schedule for each day.

This past year the Mike Miller Classic was renamed to the Hoop City Classic following Miller becoming a college basketball assistant coach. The format of the classic remains the same, and the event will still take place at both the Mitchell Corn Palace and the Sanford Pentagon.

From December 27-30, high school and college teams from around South Dakota and the entire country will gather between the Corn Palace and Pentagon to play in both standard and tournament bracket games. This year teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Alabama, Indiana, Nebraska, and Kansas will be represented.

The Mike Miller Classic was established in 2005 and has continuously seen some of the top talents from around the country come to the Sioux Falls area. The tradition continues this year with a stacked lineup. Don't miss a moment of this year's event and grab your ticket on Thursday, November 1.

