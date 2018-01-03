Tickets will be going on sale soon for the upcoming South Dakota high school wrestling championships at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the South Dakota high school wrestling championships on February 23-24. Champions will be crowned in Class A and B in the same building.

Tickets will be made available on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00 AM for all-session buyers. All-session tickets will be $45 for reserved seats and $25 for general admission student tickets. There are four sessions total with two on each day.

Single session tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 21 at 10:00 AM. Each single session ticket is $14 for adults and $8 for general admission student tickets.

Tickets will be available at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office and also online through Ticketmaster .