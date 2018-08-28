We’re more than halfway through the year and it feels like we’ve already seen the best TV has to offer in 2018. Could it really get any better? Yes, it could, and it will.

The fall TV season kicks off in just one week, bringing back tons of our favorite shows, from The Good Place to It’s Always Sunny , plus an endless supply of new series to become obsessed with. There’s a little bit of something for everyone this fall, like a year-long anthology horror series from the company behind Get Out , twisty thrillers to melt your brain, classic sitcom revivals, and lots of witchy magic. Here are 25 new and returning shows premiering in the coming months that you won’t want to miss.

The Purge

September 4 on USA

The Purge is almost like a reverse horror franchise; where most of them tend to get worse with each new entry, The Purge just keeps getting better. And while the latest chapter is a TV series, I’m going to optimistically apply that logic here, too. From franchise creator James DeMonaco, the series unfolds over the course of one annual Purge Night, when all crime – including murder – is legal for 12 hours. Like the films, the show is set in a fictional (though not all that unimaginable) near-future where America has fallen under fascist, totalitarian rule. Hopefully the show is every bit as concerned with exploring racial tensions and class warfare as the most recent film entries. – Britt Hayes

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia , Season 13

September 5 on FXX

Yes, Glenn Howerton is mostly absent this season, but don’t worry: Mac has found a Dennis-shaped thing to fill the hole in his life, as creepily touted in the Season 13 trailer. The gang is back, and despite the lack of Dennis, the trailer boasts a ton of hilarious developments: A sexual harassment seminar, a gender-swapped take on the classic “The Gang Beats Boggs” episode, a visit from Mindy Kaling, and more Rickety Cricket shenanigans. It’s hard to ignore that Dennis-shaped hole, but it looks like the Gang is doing their best to make us forget all about it. I can’t wait to see how Frank becomes a feminist and learn all about the nightmare that happened to his face. – BH

The Deuce , Season 2

September 9 on HBO

It wasn’t surprising that the first season of The Deuce was great; it is a David Simon show, after all. What was surprising about the new series from the creator of all-timers like The Wire and Treme was that these interwoven tales of sex work and the porn industry boom in ’70s New York are refreshingly female-forward. And based on the trailers for Season 2, which picks up with Simon’s fantastic ensemble a few years later, The Deuce is still putting women first — with a continuing emphasis on Maggie Gyllenhaal, who delivers the performance of her career while serving as a series executive producer. – BH

Kidding

September 9 on Showtime

Jim Carrey steps into the rare dramatic role in this new Showtime series, but one that plays off his goofy, child-like sensibilities. His Jeff Pickles, known to the world as Mr. Pickles, is a Mister Rogers-type TV host for a children’s show that teaches young generations about emotions and weighty life topics through the gentle humor of puppets. Now imagine a guy as loving and generous as Mister Rogers having a total meltdown. That’s what happens when Jeff’s family starts falling apart and he struggles to keep it together. Beyond what looks to be a fantastic Carrey performance, Kidding finds the Eternal Sunshine actor reunited with director Michel Gondry, who’s behind the camera for every episode, and also includes Catherine Keener, Frank Langella, and Judy Greer. – E. Oliver Whitney

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

September 12 on FX

Ryan Murphy is finally bringing us the American Horror Story crossover of our dreams. The eighth season of the horror anthology will mash up Murder House and Coven , the first and third seasons – easily two of the series’ best – to bring antichrists and witches face to face. All of your faves are back, and I mean all , including Jessica Lange who quit the show after Season 4 and Stevie Nicks, returning for more magical shawl twirls. Much of the plot is still under wraps, but we know the new season will introduce us to a grown-up Michael Langdon, aka the Antichrist (Cody Fern), multiple Sarah Paulson characters, and will begin at the end of the world, taking its apocalyptic subtitle rather literally. Even the most casual AHS fan won’t want to miss this. – EOW

American Vandal , Season 2

September 14 on Netflix

“It’s poop, but it goes a lot deeper than that.” That line pretty much sums up the trailer (and plot) for the second season of Netflix’s acclaimed series – easily its best since Master of None . The sophomore installment of American Vandal finds the intrepid teenage documentarians investigating a hilariously horrendous prank at the St. Bernardine private school. As with the first season, a student has been expelled and is awaiting trial for a crime he may or may not have committed, while Peter and Sam seek justice – and the answer to one question: Who is the Turd Burglar? – BH

BoJack Horseman , Season 5

September 14 on Netflix

Netflix

Who knew that one of the best and most emotional shows on television would be an animated series about a grumpy, alcoholic, talking horse? BoJack Horseman has continued to pump out excellent seasons over the past four years that hilariously satirize Hollywood, online media, and the toxicity of fame. Regardless of what happens in the next season of BoJack , it’s an event you won’t want to miss. But I’ll tell you anyway: Season 5 follows BoJack (Will Arnett) starring in Princess Carolyn’s (Amy Sedaris) new show Philbert , and along the way we’ll surely catch up with Todd (Aaron Paul) and his new zombie dentist venture, and Diane (Alison Brie) and Mr. Peanutbutter’s (Paul F. Tompkins) marriage woes. The only bad news? BoJack debuts the same day as American Vandal , so go ahead and cancel all your plans that weekend. – EOW

Forever

September 14 on Amazon

A series starring SNL vets Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen; do you need any more information to be sold? Here, I’ll make it even better – the new Amazon Prime series is produced by Master of None co-creator Alan Yang and Parks and Rec ’s Matt Hubbard. Rudolph and Armisen play a married couple who live a picture-perfect life in suburban California until they take a ski trip that turns everything topsy-turvy. It’s really the trailer that got me excited about this one, which shows the blissful rise and suddenly decline of a happy couple’s marriage in a matter of minutes. – EOW

Maniac

September 21 on Netflix

We’ve been itching for something new from Cary Fukunaga for the past three years. After blowing us away with the first season of True Detective and his Netflix film Beasts of No Nation , Fukunaga is finally back with a mind-bending sci-fi series. Based on the 2014 Norwegian series of the same name, Maniac stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as two patients who enter a pharmaceutical drug trial that Justin Theroux’s doc promises will cure their mental ailments. Fukunaga is behind the camera for all 10 episodes, penned by The Leftovers ‘ Patrick Sommerville. If it’s half as trippy and unique as the trailer teases, this could be the next big Netflix obsession. – EOW

Magnum P.I

September 24 on CBS

He’s no Tom Selleck (who is, really?), but Jay Hernandez’s new Magnum P.I. has plenty of charisma to make up for the lack of facial hair. The new iteration gives the classic series a modern – and more diverse – twist, with a clever bit of self-awareness, to boot. Yes, it looks a bit corny, but this Magnum P.I. has a good sense of humor about the whole thing, along with a great supporting cast, including Stephen Hill ( Luke Cage ), Sung Kang (the Fast & Furious series), and Domenick Lombardozzi ( The Wire ). If you’re going to Dad it up with one series this fall, Magnum P.I. looks like a solid pick. – BH

The Good Place

September 27 on NBC

NBC

One reason 2018 has sucked: We haven’t had new episodes of The Good Place in months. Finally, Mike Schur’s brilliant show about four not-so-great humans who try to correct their ways in the afterlife is returning for a third season. If you’ve yet to watch, now’s the time to catch up on one of funniest shows on TV. At the end of Season 2 – and obviously spoiler alert – the foursome failed their personal growth tests to enter the real Good Place. So Michael (Ted Danson) rewound time, sending Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) back to Earth. It’s a mystery how much of the new season will take place on Earth, but after the many surprising twists Schur has successfully pulled off so far, I trust that wherever the show takes us next, it'll be great. – EOW

Murphy Brown

September 27 on CBS

Candice Bergen is heading back to the small screen. After running for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998, Murphy Brown is returning to CBS. Out of the many classic sitcoms getting the revival treatment these days, it certainly makes sense for Bergen’s investigative journalist and TV anchor to return in the politically-heated times of 2018. Creator Diane English, who’s back for the new season, has been upfront about how the revival will tackle fake news, social media, and even have its own #MeToo episode. In the new season, Bergen’s Murphy now hosts a morning show and finds her competing with her own journalist son Avery (Jake McDorman), an anchor on a conservative morning show. The original cast is back too, including Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud. – EOW

Rel

September 30 on Fox

Lil Rel Howery was one of the best parts of Get Out , smoothly cracking jokes to offer some relief from the harrowing tension of Jordan Peele’s thriller. After cranking out appearances on The Carmichael Show and roles in Uncle Drew and Tag this year, the comedian is finally leading his own sitcom. The multi-cam comedy stars Howery as a father living on the West Side of Chicago who learns his wife is having an affair with his barber. Carmichael serves as executive producer and the rest of the cast includes Sinbad as Howery’s father, Jessica Moore ( Wild ‘N Out ), and Jordan Jones ( Disjointed ). With all the intense dramas and thrillers premiering this fall, Rel will hopefully offer some much-needed laughs. – EOW

Into the Dark

October 5 on Hulu

The anthology format has grown increasingly popular these past several years, but now Blumhouse ( Get Out , The Purge ) is introducing something entirely new. Hulu and Jason Blum’s production company will launch a new anthology series that debuts a feature-length episode every month for an entire year. On first Friday of each month, a new episode will drop that’s themed to a holiday in the corresponding month. The first, titled “The Body,” arrives in time for Halloween and stars Tom Bateman ( Murder on the Orient Express ) as a hitman transporting his latest victim. The November episode will star Dermot Mulroney as the father of a teenage daughter mourning the unsolved murder of her mother. It’s a pretty awesome concept, essentially delivering a brand new horror movie to your Hulu account every month. – EOW

The Walking Dead , Season 9

October 7 on AMC

The ninth season of the AMC series will jump ahead in time to show the aftermath of the All Out War with Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan). Rick (Andrew Lincoln) attempts to build a new, peaceful life, but the group’s dynamic is also shifting after the decision to lock Negan up at the end of Season 8. The ninth season has a new showrunner, Angela Kang, who has promised to focus the season around female characters like Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Michonne (Danai Guriria), and Carol (Melissa McBride). Season 9 of The Walking Dead will also be the last on the show for both Lincoln and Cohan. – EOW

Riverdale , Season 3

October 10 on The CW

There are few things I’m anticipating more this fall than the third season of Riverdale – specifically the flashback episode, in which the main cast will portray the teen versions of their parents in a Breakfast Club homage featuring John Hughes fave Anthony Michael Hall as the school principal. The CW’s edgy take on Archie is like a Stefon nightclub; it has everything. Mob drama, murder, street gangs, Hot Jughead chomping on tasty burgers, a tough-ass character named SWEET PEA, Skeet Ulrich in flannel ... I could go on. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa takes inspiration from and pays homage to the coolest corners of pop culture, including Twin Peaks, Scream, Zodiac, Carrie and more. Plus, the third season is primed to give us another wild plot development involving a cult. – BH

The Romanoffs

October 12 on Amazon Prime

You won’t find a better cast on TV this fall than on The Romanoffs . The Amazon Prime series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner stars every actor ever – OK, not really, but it’s close. The series tells eight different stories about families who believe themselves to be descendants of the Romanovs, the imperial Russian family who were executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918 following the February Revolution. That stacked cast includes Mad Men vets like Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jay R. Ferguson, and Cara Buono, as well as Isabella Huppert (!!), Cory Stoll, Diane Lane, Paul Reiser, Kathryn Hahn, Aaron Eckhardt, Andrew Rannells, Amanda Peet, and about a dozen more people (for real). – EOW

Camping

October 14 on HBO

Whatever your feelings on Girls (I personally loved it), Camping looks like a damn good time. Lena Dunham’s latest project for HBO is completely different from her introductory series, proving that she’s more than just a “voice of a generation.” With an insane ensemble that includes Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, Juliette Lewis, and the hilarious (and mega-talented) husband-and-wife duo of Janicza Bravo and Brett Gelman, Camping – based on the British series of the same name – follows a couple as their innocuous camping trip spirals out of control. It’s a relatively simple plot, but one that offers near-endless comedic possibilities. And with Dunham and producer Jenni Konner at the helm, that comedy should come with a hefty dose of painfully relatable humanity. – BH

Charmed

October 14 on The CW

Witches are taking over TV this fall, and I am not even mad about it. The CW’s contribution is a reboot of Charmed , which replaces the all-white cast with a trio of Latina actresses: Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffreys, and Melonie Diaz (one of our most consistently overlooked actresses). Like the original series, this Charmed centers on three sisters who discover they are witches after their mom dies. The new iteration, which counts Gina Rodriguez among its directors, will explore timely social issues through a supernatural lens. Sign me up! – BH

The Conners

October 16 on ABC

ABC

What is Roseanne without Roseanne? We’ll find out this fall, when the new, Barr-less version of the revived sitcom premiers on ABC. In the wake of Barr’s dismissal over racist comments, the remaining cast and creatives rallied to make a new spinoff that centers on the rest of the clan, with an emphasis on Darlene (Sara Gilbert). Much of the revamped series has been kept under wraps (and production was fairly rushed), but we’re hopeful that the new version can deliver all the comedy and relatability we loved about Roseanne without the problematic politics. – BH

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

October 26 on Netflix

Netflix

Can you have too many new shows about witches? Honestly, if Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s highly-anticipated Sabrina spinoff is anywhere near Riverdale -level extra, it won’t leave me much room to complain. Mad Men ’s Kiernan Shipka is perfectly cast as the teenage witch struggling to reconcile her powers with her very human life while battling evil forces – and simultaneously dealing with the usual high school problems. Based on the comics series of the same name, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina looks to have all the darker vibes of Riverdale with less of the soapy stuff. That’s a tradeoff I can get behind, especially with Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis playing Sabrina’s witchy aunts, and an ensemble that includes the great Bronson Pinchot from Perfect Strangers . – BH

Homecoming

November 2 on Amazon Prime

Julia Roberts has graced the small screen a few times over her career, stopping by Law and Order and Friends for a guest appearance here and there. But Homecoming marks her first major role in a TV series, and that alone is enough to pique our interest. This thriller from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail (who also directs) follows Roberts as Heidi Bergman, a psychologist who helps veterans transition back into civilian life post-combat. The series, based on the fictional podcast of the same name from Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz, also has an exceptional cast including Bobby Cannavale as Heidi’s boss, Stephan James ( Race ) as a struggling soldier, Sissy Spacek, Shea Wingham, Alex Karpovsky, Sydney Poitier (the daughter of Sidney Poitier), Dermot Mulroney, and Hong Chau. Hello, Emmys? Yes, Julia would like her statuette now. – EOW

House of Cards, Season 6

November 2 on Netflix

The sixth and final season of House of Cards debuts this fall, and one big thing on everyone’s mind is how, exactly, the show will explain Kevin Spacey’s absence since his firing. (The best guess is Frank will be killed off-screen, but still, I'm curious.) Whatever happens, the final six episodes of the Netflix series will finally put Robin Wright in the spotlight. In the new season her Claire Underwood takes over as POTUS and is working alongside new characters played by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, a powerful brother and sister duo . Versace and soon-to-be AHS: Apocalypse actor Cody Fern will play Lane’s son. – EOW

Little Drummer Girl

November 19 on AMC

Sean Gallup, Getty

Park Chan-wook made a limited TV series. That is literally all you need to know to get stoked for T he Little Drummer Girl , based on the John le Carré novel of the same name. But if you must know more about the first show from the genius filmmaker behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden : Set in the ’70s, the series stars Florence Pugh (of the great Lady Macbeth ) as an actress recruited by a mysterious handsome type (Alexander Skarsgard) to become a double agent for a spy mastermind (Michael Shannon!) in a twist-filled tale of espionage. Good? Good. – BH

Runaways , Season 2

December 21 on Hulu

Marvel / Hulu

One of the more pleasant surprises of 2017 was the first season of Runaways , the new Marvel series on Hulu from creative team Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz (who also gave us The O.C. !). With the exception of Jessica Jones and most of Daredevil , I find Marvel TV shows to be tedious, occasionally cheap-looking, and uninteresting. While Runaways definitely isn’t the most expensive-looking series, its tale of an unlikely group of super-teens who realize their parents are super-villains just as they discover their own powers – is pretty fun. Runaways removes a lot of the direct relations to Marvel (like Iron Man and Captain America’s involvement), but the necessity of dropping certain pieces of Marvel IP serves as a real benefit to the series, which offers an appealing blend of teen shenanigans and soapy grown-up drama — you know, like The O.C. – BH