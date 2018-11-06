2018-19 College Basketball Season Begins
The 2017-18 college basketball season had everything a fan could want. Standout performances, a No. 1 seed finally falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and Villanova cutting down the nets for the second time in three seasons. Oh, and Sister Jean and Chicago-Loyola giving hope to underdogs everywhere by reaching the Final Four. A new season starts Tuesday, and it’s been a long seven months to wait for a sport that seems to top itself every year.
Tonight on ESPN 99.1 we tip the season with a double-header. The Champions Classic will feature Michigan State and Kansas followed by Duke and Kentucky. Game-1 begins at 6:00 PM.
Here's a quick guide to launch the season:
- Kansas. Bill Self has another strong recruiting class, a preseason All-American in Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson and a No. 1 ranking.
- Kentucky. Coach Cal has another roster full of future pros. He’s also got Reid Travis, a grad transfer from Stanford who happens to be one of the nation’s top players.
- Gonzaga. The Zags broke through to the Final Four two years ago. They could be even better this year.
- Duke. Coach K outdid himself with this year’s recruiting class with what could be three of the top five picks in the NBA draft.
- Virginia. OK, so that first-round NCAA Tournament loss to UMBC was ugly and history-making. But the Cavaliers have nearly everyone back and plenty of motivation.
- Tennessee. The Vols have never been to the Final Four. That could change this season — they’re that good.
