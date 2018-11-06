2018-19 College Basketball Season Begins

The 2017-18 college basketball season had everything a fan could want. Standout performances, a No. 1 seed finally falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and Villanova cutting down the nets for the second time in three seasons. Oh, and Sister Jean and Chicago-Loyola giving hope to underdogs everywhere by reaching the Final Four. A new season starts Tuesday, and it’s been a long seven months to wait for a sport that seems to top itself every year.

Tonight on ESPN 99.1 we tip the season with a double-header. The Champions Classic will feature Michigan State and Kansas followed by Duke and Kentucky. Game-1 begins at 6:00 PM.

Here's a quick guide to launch the season:

Kansas. Bill Self has another strong recruiting class, a preseason All-American in Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson and a No. 1 ranking.

Kentucky. Coach Cal has another roster full of future pros. He’s also got Reid Travis, a grad transfer from Stanford who happens to be one of the nation’s top players.

Gonzaga. The Zags broke through to the Final Four two years ago. They could be even better this year.

Duke. Coach K outdid himself with this year’s recruiting class with what could be three of the top five picks in the NBA draft.

Virginia. OK, so that first-round NCAA Tournament loss to UMBC was ugly and history-making. But the Cavaliers have nearly everyone back and plenty of motivation.

Tennessee. The Vols have never been to the Final Four. That could change this season — they’re that good.

