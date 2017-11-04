2017 South Dakota High School State Football Championships Set

Madness. The easiest way to describe semifinal night across the state of South Dakota when it comes to teams punching their tickets to the DakotaDome.

Class 11AAA's semifinals at Howard Wood Field left us with two instant classics. Washington managed to score a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining to tie the game with the difference being a point after that was completed. The Warriors will have the chance to go back-to-back-to-back after defeating O'Gorman 42-41.

The nightcap would prove to be just as great. Roosevelt and Brandon Valley went into overtime tied at 27. Both teams would score a touchdown with the extra point to send the game to double overtime at 34. Roosevelt would score a touchdown in double overtime and connect on an extra point that was all set up by a saved hold by Seth Baloun. Brandon Valley answered back just one play later, but their extra point sailed right and missed giving Roosevelt the 41-40 victory.

In Class 11AA, Harrisburg and Mitchell added another chapter to their great rivalry on Friday night. The Tigers pulled off the 20-7 win to advance forward.

Sioux Falls Christian also punched their ticket to Vermillion with a win over Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 21-7 at Bob Young Field. This will be Sioux Falls Christian's first trip to the DakotaDome in school history.

The championship games are set for each class. Each game will be played in Vermillion at the DakotaDome between November 9-11.

Thursday, November 9th

10:30 AM, Class 9B: (1) Sully Buttes vs. (2) Colman-Egan

1:30 PM, Class 9AA: (1) Gregory vs. (3) Irene-Wakonda

7:30 PM, Class 9A: (1) Corsica-Stickney vs. (3) Britton-Hecla

Friday, November 10th

1:00 PM, Class 11B: (2) Sioux Falls Christian vs. (5) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

7:00 PM, Class 11AA: (1) Pierre vs. (3) Harrisburg

Saturday, November 11th