2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced

The South Dakota Football Coaches Association has released their selections for the 2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team, and it's highlighted by nine Washington Warriors.

Washington, who won their third consecutive title, leads all schools with nine selections. Runner-up Roosevelt added six, while the O'Gorman Knights had five.

In total, 28 players from eight schools were picked. The only Class 11AAA school to not have an all-star selection is Rapid City Central.

Here is the 2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team:

Offense

  • QB: Isaac Struck, O'Gorman
  • FB: Payton Jahnke, Washington
  • RB: Braiden Petersen, Brandon Valley
  • RB: Tupak Kpeayeh, Washington
  • WR: Logan Uttecht, Washington
  • WR: Canyon Bauer: O'Gorman
  • TE: Zach Heins, Washington
  • OT: Coby Nofziger, Roosevelt
  • OT: Max Howard, Brandon Valley
  • OG: Mason McCormick, Roosevelt
  • OG Peyton Lester, Washington
  • C: Will Farnoik, Washington

Defense:

  • DE: Demareio Hester, Roosevelt
  • DE: Cade Terveer, Brandon Valley
  • DT: Jack Wilson, Washington
  • DT: Dane Stahl, Watertown
  • LB: Carter Lohr, Roosevelt
  • LB: Seth Benson, Washington
  • LB: Collin Stoebner, Aberdeen Central
  • LB: Jon Binstock, O'Gorman
  • DB: Jackson Clark, Roosevelt
  • DB: Brock Walker, Washington
  • DB: Jamin Wurtz, RC Stevens
  • DB: Nick Billion, O'Gorman

Special Teams

  • K: Corben Mahaffy, RC Stevens
  • P: Liam Downey, Lincoln
  • LS: Nick Hoekstra, Roosevelt
  • Player: Preston Barr, Aberdeen Central

More information regarding each player selected can be found through the Rapid City Journal.

