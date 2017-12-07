2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced

The South Dakota Football Coaches Association has released their selections for the 2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team, and it's highlighted by nine Washington Warriors.

Washington, who won their third consecutive title, leads all schools with nine selections. Runner-up Roosevelt added six, while the O'Gorman Knights had five.

In total, 28 players from eight schools were picked. The only Class 11AAA school to not have an all-star selection is Rapid City Central.

Here is the 2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team:

Offense

QB: Isaac Struck, O'Gorman

FB: Payton Jahnke, Washington

RB: Braiden Petersen, Brandon Valley

RB: Tupak Kpeayeh, Washington

WR: Logan Uttecht, Washington

WR: Canyon Bauer: O'Gorman

TE: Zach Heins, Washington

OT: Coby Nofziger, Roosevelt

OT: Max Howard, Brandon Valley

OG: Mason McCormick, Roosevelt

OG Peyton Lester, Washington

C: Will Farnoik, Washington

Defense:

DE: Demareio Hester, Roosevelt

DE: Cade Terveer, Brandon Valley

DT: Jack Wilson, Washington

DT: Dane Stahl, Watertown

LB: Carter Lohr, Roosevelt

LB: Seth Benson, Washington

LB: Collin Stoebner, Aberdeen Central

LB: Jon Binstock, O'Gorman

DB: Jackson Clark, Roosevelt

DB: Brock Walker, Washington

DB: Jamin Wurtz, RC Stevens

DB: Nick Billion, O'Gorman

Special Teams

K: Corben Mahaffy, RC Stevens

P: Liam Downey, Lincoln

LS: Nick Hoekstra, Roosevelt

Player: Preston Barr, Aberdeen Central