2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced
The South Dakota Football Coaches Association has released their selections for the 2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team, and it's highlighted by nine Washington Warriors.
Washington, who won their third consecutive title, leads all schools with nine selections. Runner-up Roosevelt added six, while the O'Gorman Knights had five.
In total, 28 players from eight schools were picked. The only Class 11AAA school to not have an all-star selection is Rapid City Central.
Here is the 2017 Class 11AAA All-State Football Team:
Offense
- QB: Isaac Struck, O'Gorman
- FB: Payton Jahnke, Washington
- RB: Braiden Petersen, Brandon Valley
- RB: Tupak Kpeayeh, Washington
- WR: Logan Uttecht, Washington
- WR: Canyon Bauer: O'Gorman
- TE: Zach Heins, Washington
- OT: Coby Nofziger, Roosevelt
- OT: Max Howard, Brandon Valley
- OG: Mason McCormick, Roosevelt
- OG Peyton Lester, Washington
- C: Will Farnoik, Washington
Defense:
- DE: Demareio Hester, Roosevelt
- DE: Cade Terveer, Brandon Valley
- DT: Jack Wilson, Washington
- DT: Dane Stahl, Watertown
- LB: Carter Lohr, Roosevelt
- LB: Seth Benson, Washington
- LB: Collin Stoebner, Aberdeen Central
- LB: Jon Binstock, O'Gorman
- DB: Jackson Clark, Roosevelt
- DB: Brock Walker, Washington
- DB: Jamin Wurtz, RC Stevens
- DB: Nick Billion, O'Gorman
Special Teams
- K: Corben Mahaffy, RC Stevens
- P: Liam Downey, Lincoln
- LS: Nick Hoekstra, Roosevelt
- Player: Preston Barr, Aberdeen Central
