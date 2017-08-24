2017 Bow Hunting Season Getting Closer

I saw the note from the State today. The headline read,

Archery hunters can start setting up tree stands on public lands beginning Friday, Aug. 25.

The weather has been cool enough to start thinking about it. Heck the leaves are coming off the trees in my back yard already. Fall is about to happen and this is one of it's signs.

According to South Dakota State News;

Archery hunters can start setting up tree stands on public lands beginning Friday, Aug. 25. Permanent tree stands and climbing devices are prohibited on lands owned, leased or controlled by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) as well as the Fort Meade Recreation Area. Portable tree stands and climbing devices that do not use nails, wire or bolts for attachment are allowed from Aug. 25 through Feb. 15, 2018.

You've probably been shooting, this is just another signal that hunting season is getting closer.

I've been lucky enough to be able to hunt on private land. I've heard story after story of people taking tree stands. I'd suggest hanging them high and removing your steps after you hang it. Other than that follow the rules;

The name and address or the year and current big game tag number of the owner or user must be on the stand and legible from the ground. Tree stands may be stabilized with one screw-in T.

Other things to remember, when you're climbing be careful. Tie on, when your going up, or coming down and while you're hanging your stand.

We are one month away from the best time of year. Bow hunting season is almost here.

