2 Tribal Energy Projects in Dakotas Getting Federal Money

VCG via Getty Images

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two tribal energy infrastructure projects in the Dakotas are among 15 nationwide sharing in nearly $9 million in federal Energy Department funding.

The Spirit Lake Sioux tribe in North Dakota is getting $1 million toward a $4.2 million wind turbine project.

The Rosebud Sioux tribe in South Dakota is getting about $450,000 for a $900,000 solar energy project.

The money is being doled out through the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs.

