2 State Penitentiary Inmates Sentenced for Prison Attacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary have been sentenced for separate assaults on corrections employees.

The attorney general's office says 26-year-old Kevin Tripp was sentenced to serve an additional 10 years behind bars, and 25-year-old James Dornbusch had six years added to his time.

Authorities say Tripp attacked a Department of Social Services employee working at the prison in Sioux Falls last October. They say Dornbusch assaulted two correctional officers in September 2016.

