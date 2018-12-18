2 Sioux Falls Businesses Fail Alcohol Check

The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check of 25 businesses in the southwest portion of the city on Monday.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sgt. Scott Van Roekel with the Sioux Falls Police Department said 2 of the businesses failed the compliance check.

The 2 businesses that failed the check are Carnaval Brazilian Grill on South Carolyn Avenue and The Gas Stop on South Minnesota Avenue. Failing the check means that someone sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Those individuals were then issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

Sgt. Van Roekel stated that these compliance checks are done in an effort to protect the young people in the community and these checks will continue.

There are three categories of alcoholic beverage licenses issued in the city of Sioux Falls: Retail, Package, and Special Event Licenses.