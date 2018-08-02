2 Killed in Motorcycle Crash with Semi in Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash with a semi-truck in Box Elder.

A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two motorcycles apparently riding together collided with the semi on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary indications are that the two people who died were on one motorcycle. Two other motorcyclists suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.