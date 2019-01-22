UPDATE : According to the Des Moines Register , a father and his 8-year-old son died when the vehicle they were in broke through the ice and fell into Storm Lake in northwest Iowa. His two daughters, age 9 and 5, were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a witness who saw the vehicle go through the ice.

"The three children were on the ice when the first responders arrived, but the father was not. They then got the four up to the shore, [Buena Vista County Sheriff Kory Elston] said. The two girls were found hypothermic, but Elston said officials remained optimistic about their recovery."

Authorities still do not know why the vehicle was out on the ice.

Source: The Des Moines Register

The Sioux City Journal is reporting that a man and three small children went through the ice on Storm Lake in Iowa.

Just before 6:00 PM Sunday night the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office, Storm Lake Police Department, Storm Lake Fire Department, along with the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance responded to a call that a vehicle had gone into the lake.

One adult male and three small children were brought to shore. The adult and one child were later pronounced dead. The other two children were flown to a Sioux Falls Hospital.

According to the Des Moines Register at least one person who called 911 told a dispatcher they saw the vehicle fall through the ice. An underwater recovery towing service based in Spirit Lake was sent Monday morning to remove the vehicle from the water.

At this time no names are being released. The incident remains under investigation by the Buena Vist Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.