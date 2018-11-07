Duncan Hines Cake Mix Recalled Over Fears of Salmonella

Check your cupboards for Duncan Hines cake mixes. The FDA says that Conagra is voluntarily recalling about 2.4 million boxes of cake mixes due to the threat of a salmonella outbreak that is currently being investigated.

The recalled cake mixes include: Classic White and three other varieties (Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow) made during the same time period out of an abundance of caution.

All of the cake mixes were sold in 15.25 oz. packages and had Best If Used by Dates of March 7-13, 2019. You can check for the following UPC codes:

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake (644209307500)

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake (644209307494

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake (644209307593

Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake (644209414550)

If you have purchased the mixes you are advised not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase. Call Conagra Brands with any questions at 1-888-299-7646 between 9 & 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.

FDA.gov