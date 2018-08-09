17 Year Old Arrested in Burglary of Scott Frost Home

According to ESPN, a 17 year old girl has been arrested in connection with the burglary of Scott Frost's new home in Lincoln.

Last month the new Nebraska head coach had his new home that was under renovation broken into and some items were stolen.

Among the items missing were some shoes, memorabilia and jewelry.

According to reports, one pair of Nike's were found with the juvenile while she was being questioned.

Authorities are apparently looking for five pairs of shoes, a signed UCF helmet and other memorabilia with a total value of approximately $50,000.

Scott Frost is set to begin his first season at Nebraska as they open up against Akron on September 1.

