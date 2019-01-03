I remember watching it like it was yesterday, a terrible pass interference call that cost my favorite football team a National Title.

Fifteen years ago today, Ohio State got lucky and defeated Miami in the National Championship game.

Miami had it all wrapped up and all of a sudden, Ohio State got a gift from the reffing God's and just like that the Buckeyes were Champs.

Now there were obviously circumstances that led up to that moment being the deciding play that turned the tables, but as a fan you forget about all those and focus on what was a horrible call.

Not to mention, the kicker to it all was when the flag was thrown... LATE!

Ever since then, Miami has gone one direction while Ohio State has gone another.

And YES, I do blame the refs that day and heck while we are at it, lets blame them for the downward spiral of Miami football as well.