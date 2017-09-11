15-Year-Old Sioux Falls Girl Forced to Drink Alcohol, Raped

A Sioux Falls man faces rape charges in connection with an incident with a teenager early Sunday morning.

"A 15-year-old girl had come to Sioux Falls with her family to visit some friends," according to Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"They were staying at the friend's house. The adults ended up going out. The girl stayed behind to watch the kids. After the adults returned things were quiet. It was sometime real early in the morning the man that lived in the house asked her to come to the garage to show her something."

Clemens says the assault took place after the man forced the girl to drink beer.

"Once they were inside the garage he ended up groping her and penetrated her with his fingers. She was able to get away from him. She had had some difficulty, but ended up getting hold of a friend. That friend called police. The victim really wasn't sure what to do. Once the officers arrived they sorted everything out. The man was arrested for several rape counts and abuse and neglect."

Clemens identified the suspect as 39-year-old David Lewis Counts.

See Also: