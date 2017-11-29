10 Taco Gifts for the Taco-Lover in Your Life
Let's taco 'bout fun things to get folks who like tacos. Nacho basic gifts, but ones that truly do justice to those delicious, diverse concoctions that refused to be relegated to just one day. (Seriously, last year, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos, according to NationalTacoDay.com.).
- 1
Plush Taco Ornament
From JimAndBuns on Etsy, $14.50
Of course it has a little bow tie with glitter.
- 2
A Punny T-Shirt
Sooo many options, various prices
Might I suggest "If you don't like tacos, I'm nacho type" from HotMessMomDesigns on Etsy? Or the classic "I'm into fitness" from ShopREDBoutique on Etsy? Or, my personal favorite: "My Disney Princess Name: Taco Belle" from DowntownAndDaycare on Etsy?
- 3
Taco Booties
From Uncommon Goods, $25
Sadly, they only seem to offer them for infants.
- 4
Taco Crown
From Retronism on Etsy, $8.80
So many details packed into a 14-inch elastic.
- 5
Taco Cupcake Toppers
From CakesByKristi on Etsy, $12 for set of 6
Cupcakes not included.
- 6
Taco Purse
From MaeKaiBlue on Etsy, $18
Fun and cute. Could be a great gift card holder, too.
- 7
Norpro Taco Press
From Norpro on Amazon, $5.86
For the more serious taco connoisseur, this tool will help you make your own taco shells at home.
- 8
Cuisinart Taco Grilling Rack
From Bed Bath & Beyond, $14.99
You really can grill everything.
- 9
Bigmouth Taco Pool Float
From American Eagle Outfitters, $19.95
It's five feet, one inch tall when inflated.
- 10
Marvel Deadpool Taco Slipons
From Hot Topic, $23.99
Mixing tacos and antiheroes. Listed in women's sizes.