10 Taco Gifts for the Taco-Lover in Your Life

Let's taco 'bout fun things to get folks who like tacos. Nacho basic gifts, but ones that truly do justice to those delicious, diverse concoctions that refused to be relegated to just one day. (Seriously, last year, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos, according to NationalTacoDay.com.).

    Plush Taco Ornament

    From JimAndBuns on Etsy, $14.50

    Of course it has a little bow tie with glitter.

    A Punny T-Shirt

    Taco Booties

    From Uncommon Goods, $25

    Sadly, they only seem to offer them for infants.

    Taco Crown

    From Retronism on Etsy, $8.80

    So many details packed into a 14-inch elastic.

    Taco Cupcake Toppers

    From CakesByKristi on Etsy, $12 for set of 6

    Cupcakes not included.

    Taco Purse

    From MaeKaiBlue on Etsy, $18

    Fun and cute. Could be a great gift card holder, too.

    Norpro Taco Press

    From Norpro on Amazon, $5.86

    For the more serious taco connoisseur, this tool will help you make your own taco shells at home.

    Cuisinart Taco Grilling Rack

    From Bed Bath & Beyond, $14.99

    You really can grill everything.

    Bigmouth Taco Pool Float

    From American Eagle Outfitters, $19.95

    It's five feet, one inch tall when inflated.

    Marvel Deadpool Taco Slipons

    From Hot Topic, $23.99

    Mixing tacos and antiheroes. Listed in women's sizes.

