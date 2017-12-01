With Christmas just around the corner, the Better Business Bureau has released its '12 Scams of Christmas.' Everyone should take the time to read through the list.

Here it is (in no particular order):

Look-Alike Websites Fake Shipping Notifications Social Media Gift Exchange Phony Charities Grandparents Scams Letters from Santa Temporary Holiday Jobs Unusual Forms of Payments Free Gift Cards Travel Scams E-Cards Puppy Scams

The key thing to remember this time of the year is, "If something seems too good to be true, it probably is - be extra cautious."

For more information on any of these scams, go to the Better Business Bureau website.

Source: Better Business Bureau

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *