11 Songs You Should Never Play at a Funeral

A funeral is a somber occasion. It is a time where friends and family take time to say good-bye to a loved one. During the service music is often played to create a mood, or to reflect the dearly departed, or to ease the loss.

And some songs have become synonymous with funerals and grieving. Songs like "Go Rest High on That Mountain" by Vince Gill, “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton, “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley, and “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones. There are the classic songs like "Amazing Grace" by Elvis, or “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan. Or songs from movies such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwo’Ole.

All of those songs, and many others, bring a sense of peace and calm to those in attendance.

Of course, there are some songs that should NEVER be played at a funeral! And since we like to poke the bear, we asked our fans on Facebook to provide us just those songs. Here is a list of our 11 favorite songs that you should never hear at a funeral.

Songs That Should Never Be Played at a Funeral

