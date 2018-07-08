11 Dogs Headed to Minnesota Die inside Van along the Interstate

Eleven dogs from the Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg, Mississippi perished inside a van on its way to Minnesota on Friday.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place around 5:30 PM on Friday, (July 6) near Sardis, which is located nearly four hours from Hattiesburg.

According to KSFY, the van carrying 50 rescue dogs broke down along Interstate 55 in north Mississippi. Two volunteer drivers discovered the dead animals as they worked to unload the dogs from the van after it broke down.

KSFY reports at this time authorities believe it was not the heat, but instead, carbon monoxide poisoning from a mechanical malfunction inside the van that may have caused the accident resulting in the death of the animals. A thorough inspection of the vehicle is being conducted to help determine the exact cause.

The remaining dogs from inside the van are currently being held for further observation.

