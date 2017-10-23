11 Arrested in Drug Bust at Grand Falls Casino

Two residents of Brandon, South Dakota and one from Sioux Falls are among those arrested in a recent drug bust.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation on October 21st at Grand Falls Casino.

An increase in crime in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot led to the take down.

The operation netted 11 total arrests. All of the arrests were for possession of controlled substances, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Those arrested include:

Richard Peter Kress, age 56, of Sibley, Iowa

Pamela Mary Kuntz, age 53 of Dubuque, Iowa, PCS 3rd offense

Javier Trejo Garcia, age 35, of Worthington, Minnesota

Heidi Lynn Grahn, age 40, of Fulda, Minnesota

Steven Joseph Jandl, age 51, of Rock Rapids, Iowa

Yvonne Marie Morissette, age 52, of Aberdeen, South Dakota

Shadwell Allen Smith, age 25, of Brandon, South Dakota

Landon Jerome Entinger, age 25, of Brandon, South Dakota

Jesse Ray Scheetz, age 36, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Abby Anne Hubbard, age 26, of Mitchell, South Dakota

Wade Forrest Peterson, age 40, of Mitchell, South Dakota