10-Year Old Girl Asks Santa to Change Dad’s Work Shift Instead of Asking for Toys

Christmas is officially twelve days away. A lot of girls and boys are writing letters to Santa asking for the perfect toy this holiday season. But 10-year old Zee from Springfield, Massachusetts is asking for something different, she is asking Santa to to change her dad's work shift at work to spend more time with her!

The letter, in which a photo of the wishes was submitted by the child's grandmother to WWLP , states that she doesn't want toys or gifts for Christmas. Instead, she has asked the jolly bearded one for better work hours for her father.

Image via myhighplains.com

Dear Santa (Saint Nick),

I want very little things for Xmas. I've been okay this year. But out of all the things you bring me, I would want one of them to come true, and the only people that can grant my wish are you and my dad's boss. This is a very special request. I would like you to change my dad's work shift time. Now it's 4:30-1:00. I would like you to change it to 6:30-3:00. He would be so happy and when he is happy, I'm happy. And I'll tell you this: I'll even let you skip my house (I only want 3 things) but can you please just change his shift?

Sincerely, Zee

Zee I have no doubt that Santa will come through on your request. If you haven't taken your children to see Santa yet, he's here at the Empire Mall throughout the month. Here are his dates and times:

November 27: 11am – 8pm

November 28: 11am – 8pm

November 29: 11am – 8pm

November 30: 11am – 8pm

December 1: 10am – 8pm

December 2: 11am – 6pm*

December 3: 11am – 8pm

December 4: 11am – 8pm

December 5: 11am – 8pm

December 6: 11am – 8pm

December 7: 11am – 8pm

December 8: 10am - 8:30pm

December 9: 10am – 7pm

December 10: 10am - 8pm

December 11: 10am - 8pm

December 12: 10am - 8pm

December 13: 10am - 8pm

December 14: 10am-8:30pm

December 15: 9am - 9pm

December 16: 10am - 7pm

December 17: 9am - 9pm

December 18: 9am - 9pm

December 19: 9am - 9pm

December 20: 9am - 9pm

December 21: 9am - 9pm

December 22: 9am - 9pm

December 23: 8am - 8pm

December 24: 8am-5pm

Source: myhighplains.com