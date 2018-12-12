10-Year Old Girl Asks Santa to Change Dad’s Work Shift Instead of Asking for Toys
Christmas is officially twelve days away. A lot of girls and boys are writing letters to Santa asking for the perfect toy this holiday season. But 10-year old Zee from Springfield, Massachusetts is asking for something different, she is asking Santa to to change her dad's work shift at work to spend more time with her!
The letter, in which a photo of the wishes was submitted by the child's grandmother to WWLP, states that she doesn't want toys or gifts for Christmas. Instead, she has asked the jolly bearded one for better work hours for her father.
Dear Santa (Saint Nick),
I want very little things for Xmas. I've been okay this year. But out of all the things you bring me, I would want one of them to come true, and the only people that can grant my wish are you and my dad's boss. This is a very special request. I would like you to change my dad's work shift time. Now it's 4:30-1:00. I would like you to change it to 6:30-3:00. He would be so happy and when he is happy, I'm happy. And I'll tell you this: I'll even let you skip my house (I only want 3 things) but can you please just change his shift?
Sincerely, Zee
Source: myhighplains.com