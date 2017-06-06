10 Things You Must Do This Summer in Sioux Falls, and They’re Free!
When was the last time you explored Sioux Falls? There are plenty of fun adventures to be had in Sioux Falls and a lot of them are free.
Have you ever been to the top of the Viewing Tower at Falls Park? Have you ever taken the family to Outdoor University at the Outdoor Campus? We've found 10 things you must do this summer in Sioux Falls.
- 1
Go All the Way to the Top of the Viewing Tower at Falls Park and Snap a Selfie
The Viewing Tower at Falls Park is attached to the Visitor Information Center. Take the elevator to the top and get a 360 degree view of Sioux Falls. The Viewing Tower is open from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM every day this summer. Don't forget your phone in the car like I did, so you CAN take a selfie.
- 2
Moonlight Movies: Enjoy a Free Movie at Fawick Park
Every Saturday night this summer you can watch a free movie under the stars at Fawick Park. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the beautiful South Dakota summer. Here are the movies showing this summer.
6/10/17- Beauty & The Beast (Animated) G
6/17/17 – Secret Life of Pets PG
6/24/17 – Kicking & Screaming PG
7/1/17 – School of Rock PG-13
7/8/17 – Dolphin Tale PG
7/15/17 – Inside Out PG
7/22/17 – Moana PG
7/29/17 – Finding Dory PG
8/5/17 – Pete’s Dragon PG
8/12/17 – Angry Birds PG
8/19/17 – The Jungle Book (2016) PG
8/26/17 – Zootopia PG
- 3
Get Your Zen On at Japanese Gardens
There might be a swimming pool full of kids just a little ways away, but once you enter Japanese Gardens at Terrace Park, you won't even notice city life. Japanese Gardens has plenty of shade and areas to sit and enjoy a good book, watch the ducks swim on Covell Lake, or contemplate life.
- 4
Walk Around Downtown Sioux Falls and Enjoy the SculptureWalk
Downtown Sioux Falls is full of impressive works of art. Did you know the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is the largest and most recognized annual exhibit of public art sculptures in the country? Enjoy the day in downtown and experience the SculptureWalk.
- 5
Outdoor University at the Outdoor Campus
Outdoor University is a free event you can do with the entire family. Everyone can try a variety of outdoor activities like kayaking, rock climbing, fishing, outdoor cooking, canoeing, and more. This year's event is Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.
- 6
Enjoy Live Music All Over Downtown Sioux Falls
Downtown Sioux Falls is full of free live music throughout the summer.
- Take in live music at the Riverfront Amphitheater between 6th and 9th Streets during Rhythm on the River.
- Enjoy the great view of Falls Park from the Overlook Cafe with Sounds of the Falls.
- During First Friday on July 7th, August 4th and September 1st, Downtown Sioux Falls hosts a block party on the Eastbank at 8th and Railroad Center.
- 7
Browse the Falls Park Farmers' Market
I'll be honest, I don't like fruit and I only like a few select vegetables, so you wouldn't think I'd enjoy the Farmers' Market. But, I do! I love the colors! From the gorgeous flowers and plants to the array of colorful produce, it's candy for the eyes. I've been to the Farmers' Market several times just to browse and people watch. It's a fun Saturday morning activity. The Falls Park Farmers' Market is open from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturdays May through October.
- 8
Remember Our Veterans at Memorial Park
If you've had a friend or relative serve in the armed forces, you must make it a point to visit Veterans' Memorial Park at 1021 W. Bailey Street, not far from Terrace Park. Take some time and remember those who've served and are still serving. Memorial Park is a great way to honor our veterans. It's just one of the many sights to see in Sioux Falls that you may not know even existed.
- 9
JazzFest!
Thousands of people converge on Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls every July for JazzFest. It's three days of live music. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, sit back and enjoy South Dakota summer. This year's entertainment includes Robert Cray Band, Sena Ehrhardt, Jonny Lang and many others. This year's event will be held July 13-15, 2017.
- 10
Germanfest
Bring along a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from several German bands along with dancing. If you do want to try a good German beer, you may want to bring along a few bucks, otherwise, this event is free. Germanfest is Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 1:00 - 10:00 PM at Falls Park West on the corner of 6th and Phillips.
For more pictures of the places we visited, watch the video at the top of the page.