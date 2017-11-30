10 Fun Howl-iday Gifts for Your Favorite Dog-Lover
To love a pet-lover is to love their pets, too. Whether their little howler has been naughty or nice (or both!) this year, here are a few ideas for brightening their lives this holiday season.
- 1
Pet Portrait
From OilOnlinePainting, $79.99
The artist offers a variety of "portrait" backgrounds that can be customized based on a photograph you send after you make the purchase. Then, you receive an image to download.
- 2
Dog Biscuit Bow Tie
From Rommydebommy via Etsy, $30.65
Could this be the way to ensure your dog-lover gets a great photo of their dog the first time, every time? Rommydebommy offers a variety of bowties shaped like foodstuffs.
- 3
Laser Dart Toy
From PetSafe via Amazon, $27.95
If the dog likes chasing lasers, he or she will LOVE this toy, which can be set for 5, 10, 15 or 20 minutes of playtime. It also can be set to a variety of speeds and combinations to keep both dog and human entertained.
- 4
PetPeek Fence Window
From PetPeek via Amazon, $38.99
Fido keeps watch from the windows in the house; now he can keep watch from the yard, too.
- 5
Wubba Reversible Pet Bed
From Nordstrom, $24.99
The dog can share the sofa without sharing his smell and fur with the sofa.
- 6
Custom dog plush
From Shelter Pups, $225 for Christmas delivery, $175 for a gift certificate
You send a couple photographs and a description of the live dog, and you get a look-alike plush toy; the proceeds support shelters and shelter animals. Some less expensive options are available on Etsy shops, including this one.
- 7
Custom Dog Socks
From Divvy Up, $30
Same idea: You upload your dog's photograph and you get custom socks in 2-4 weeks. Available in both men's and women's sizes.
- 8
Bake at Home Birthday Cake
From Bark Shop, $12
It's so easy, a dog could do it, according to Bark Shop. Frosting mix is included.
- 9
ComfortFill Wraparound Dog Bed
From Orvis, $89-$179
Maybe the puppers won't take up all the space on the human bed if he has his own bed? Doesn't hurt to try...
- 10
Furbo Dog Camera
From Furbo, $249
You don't have to be home to see, talk to or pop treats to your fur-baby. It can by synched with Alexa and even notify you when it "sees" a person.