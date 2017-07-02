Yes we do have beaches here in South Dakota. Few but what we have are pretty decent.

As you know there are some who just don't get it. When its time to enjoy that feel of sand between your toes please follow some unwritten rules.

Here's my 10 Commandments when going to the beach:

Don't bring the entire garage of toys

Leave the sound system at home

Bring a trash bag

If the kids are with you either have a leash or lay down the law so they don't invade other people's space

Pets. See above

Record your memory without taking a picture of other beachgoers

Don't forget the sunscreen

Don't be staring at that other woman in the bathing suit

PDA-NO TOUCHING! And don't think we don't know what's going on under that blanket

Clean up after yourself. See item 3.

Now I kinda feel like Jeff Dunham's puppet Walter.